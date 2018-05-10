NEW ORLEANS -- She may be too young to speak, but 10-month-old Skylar expressed her irritation as best as she could through whimpers and small cries.

"She's got a lot of bites. It's the bites yeah," Sylar's Godmother LaRonda Brown said as she held her.

Brown showed us the Mosquito bites all over her head, little hands and legs.

"We go to my mom's house in the morning to get my daughter on the bus. This one. And then when we got out, the mosquitoes just started swarming around her and it landed on her face," Brown said.

Tiffani Delahoussaye, Skylar's mother says it hurts her hear to see her baby girl uncomfortable.

"Nobody wants their child in a hospital. Nobody want to have to rush their child to the clinic because they're covered in Mosquito bites," Delahoussaye said.

With the tall grass and bushes all around the area, some residents say mosquitoes are a constant problem.

"I work at a hospital. So you know, I see a lot of things happen. And I've definitely seen patients come into the ER with getting bit by mosquitoes. Catching the diseases that are passed back and forth from mosquitoes and it is definitely a health concern," Delahoussaye said.

Part of the problem in the Lower 9th Ward includes illegal dumping. Which includes abandoned tires. And once you see these abandoned tires you notice they fill up with water when it rains. Leading to more problems with mosquitoes and breeding.

The city of New Orleans announced this week they are spraying in several areas across the city. Last night, crews sprayed in Lakeview. Tonight, crews expanded it to parts of New Orleans East, Mid-City and Gentilly.

"You go to certain places Uptown, or you go to Mid-City or Canal or places like that, they have people out there cleaning up the streets, making sure the streets are in good conditions. Making sure that they go around spraying to kill the mosquitoes. And it's like they're abandoning everything else," Delahoussaye said.

Knowing the city's trucks have traveled to other neighborhoods doesn't give Delahoussaye much confidence. She says the Lower 9th Ward has consistently been overlooked, and mosquitoes likely won't change that.

Eyewitness news asked city hall how often they have sprayed in the 9th Ward and when will they spray again. We have not heard back.

© 2018 WWL