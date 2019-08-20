NEW ORLEANS — Mosquitoes in an overgrown lot in the Ninth Ward of New Orleans have neighbors concerned about safety in the wake of reports of the first human West Nile cases in 2019.

The lot is located on Forstall Street, just across from a playground. Those who live nearby say the lot has become a dump, which makes the street prone to flooding due to catch basins full of trash and used syringes.

Eric Allen lives next door and said he's tried to get help from the city for months, with no results. “I’ve called 311 every month since February,” said Eric Allen.

Not only have the mosquitoes and pests claimed the land as their own, it's become a museum of junk.

“A pot planter, a gumbo cup, straws, that's a door,” said Allen while looking at the trash in the lot.

Allen says the trash turns up in the catch basin every time it rains.

“When we cleaned this catch basin for Tropical Storm Barry, this is where we found several syringes and used condoms,” said Allen.

Allen said he moved back home to New Orleans after Katrina to help the city rebuild, instead the mess has him wondering if he made the right choice.

“It’s frustrating when you try to do something positive for this city, and the city wants you to do your half and they’re not there for us,” said Allen.

The City of New Orleans did not respond to our request for comment. City contract crews working on Forstall Street said they can only work on the properties the city requests.

