She left for a concert in late December and hasn't been seen since

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly five months ago 39-year-old Krystle Journee was headed out to a concert, family says with her ex-boyfriend. She hasn’t been seen since and her family continues to plead for answers.

“I just want her to come home,” said Dominiece Honore, Journee’s daughter. “I’d rather know something than to not know anything.”

Journee’s disappearance hit especially hard during Mother’s Day weekend.

Her ex-boyfriend, Roosevelt Marshall, is current in jail in Jefferson Parish on multiple counts, including domestic abuse.

Marshall is not considered a suspect at this time but police do have questions for him.

According to police, Journee reportedly left her Mandeville Street home in a vehicle believed to be owned by a "male subject known to the victim" to go with him to a concert. Police initially did not elaborate on who the male subject was, but family members identified him as Roosevelt Marshall.

The WWL Investigative team reported on the couple's history of domestic violence incidents, including two warrants out for Marshall. The next day the NOPD named him as a "person of interest" and someone they would like to question in connection with her disappearance. Police say he is not wanted on criminal charges at this time as part of this investigation.

Public records from New Orleans outline what allegedly happened in two of the domestic incidents:

On Dec. 10, 2020, a warrant was issued for Marshall on charge of simple battery (domestic). The report says Journee told police she was involved in a verbal altercation with him that soon became physical. He reportedly punched her several times in the face as she was trying to get out of the vehicle he was driving. When she did manage to get out of the vehicle, she said she ran until she fell in a grassy area, and that's when he straddled her and began punching her in the face again. He eventually got back into his vehicle and drove off.

Journee told police following this incident that they had a long history of domestic violence, with verbal and physical abuse happening every other day. She also reportedly told police he had threatened to kill her. Police noted she had severe bruising on her face and blood on her left ear where her earring was ripped out.

On Aug. 2, 2020, police issued a warrant for Marshall for unauthorized use of movables and aggravated assault. According to the report filed, Journee began arguing with him because he believed she was going to break up with him. She says he took her keys and got into the driver's seat of the rented vehicle they were in. She reportedly grabbed the steering wheel to stop him, and he accelerated the vehicle, dragging her until she let go. Journee eventually made it home and found the vehicle left near her home, but he was not there.