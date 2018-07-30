NEW ORLEANS – Robin Jackson was on duty as a nurse’s assistant at University Medical Center when victims from the mass shooting in the 3400 block of South Claiborne Avenue began arriving at the facility.

Jackson soon learned that her son Kurshaw was among those struck by bullets and she raced to the scene.

“I never, ever saw him,” she recalled through tears. “I stood in a chair. I cried out. I cried out because it’s so hurtful. It hurts so bad.”

Story continues under video: Can't see the video? Click here

Jackson was clutching a photo of her 38-year-old son. He was one of three people to die when gunfire was sprayed by two suspects into the crowd at the strip mall that houses the popular hangouts of Jazz Daiquiris and Chicken and Watermelon.

“It hurts. I don’t want to keep crying, but it just hurts me every single moment,” said Jackson. “It’s tearing me apart. It really, really is. I’m praying and asking God to give me strength.”

Kurshaw Jackson died along with Taiesha Watkins, a mother of a five-year-old, who was in town from Houston visiting friends.

The third person who was killed, Jeremiah Lee, is believed to have been the target of the killers, who at one point stood over him and fired several shots. Lee was said to have been running from the killers and into the crowd where shots indiscriminately struck nine others.

There have been few clues to the suspects’ identities as NOPD Superintendent once again on Monday implored the public for help in identifying them.

Several agencies are on the case, including the FBI.

“This incident does not represent the New Orleans community,” said Dana Nichols, the special agent in charge. “These individuals have no value for human life – none at all.”

Gone are a mother of a five-year-old and the 38-year-old son of a grieving New Orleans mother. Seven others have various degrees of injuries.

“We need to come together and stop the crime,” said Jackson. “Please, I’m begging. Put the guns down.”

© 2018 WWL