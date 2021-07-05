Mother's Day dinner may come with a bit of a wait

“Believe me, as an owner and even the workers, they don’t like seeing people get frustrated because it’s taking longer"

NEW ORLEANS — If your Mother’s Day plans include taking the family to a restaurant, you may want to prepare for some longer than normal wait times. There is a combination of pandemic-related factors prompting some businesses to make changes for the holiday, and it could affect the number of people at your table.

If you’ve yet to make restaurant reservations for Mother’s Day, you’re probably in trouble.

“I don’t know too many restaurants you’re going to call today and get reservations for Sunday. it’s too late,” said Troy Gendusa.

“We don’t take any reservations except for half of our restaurant. We’re already full for Mother’s Day,” said Tommy Cvitanovich.

Drago’s Seafood Restaurant in Fat City and Gendusa’s in Kenner are both bracing for what’s traditionally the busiest day for restaurants, but Mother’s Day 2021 is presenting unique challenges for the industry because of the lingering effects of the pandemic. First, there’s a shortage of workers.

“We are short. I literally could hire two managers, two waiters, two bartenders, two food runners, two bussers,” said Cvitanovich.

That list could go on for Tommy Cvitanovich at Drago’s, which is modifying its seating on Sunday to deliver a good experience for customers but also give enough time for its staff to deliver food in a timely manner.

“We’re only doing tables of 12 or less, which Mother’s Day is usually 15, 18, 20 tops. Well for this year, all those tables are 12 or less,” said Cvitanovich.

Over in Kenner, Gendusa’s is fully staffed, but because this will be the first Mother’s Day with COVID vaccines, the Italian restaurant is anticipating big crowds. Gendusa posted a message to Facebook asking for patience in what we know are not normal times.

“Believe me, as an owner and even the workers, they don’t like seeing people get frustrated because it’s taking longer but when you get so much going on so quick, there’s only so much you can do,” said Troy Gendusa.

Even if you have made reservations, Gendusa said there’s still a good chance you may have to wait before getting seated.

“If you’re in the first hour and a half of us opening, we got a chair for you. After that is when it’s just going to depend on when the table in front of you leaves,” said Gendusa.