x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Orleans

Motorcyclist dead after New Orleans East crash

The crash occurred on the Almonaster Avenue Overpass of Jourdan Road South.
Credit: Артем Константин

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality in New Orleans East Saturday night that's left one man dead.

Police received a call shortly before 10:30 p.m. that a man driving a motorcycle was involved in a single vehicle crash on the Almonaster Avenue Overpass of Jourdan Road South. Police located the man lying unresponsive and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators determined that the man had lost control and hit a guard rail while he was traveling east on the Almonaster Overpass.

The NOPD is encouraging anyone with additional information on this incident to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6205.

RELATED: South Carolina woman killed in St. Tammany crash

RELATED: Man killed in crash on St. Tammany interstate

RELATED: Man steals car near Audubon Park, then crashes it into another vehicle

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Ordinance set to hold slumlords accountable and protect tenants

Before You Leave, Check This Out