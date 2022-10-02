Motorcyclist dead after New Orleans East crash

The crash occurred on the Almonaster Avenue Overpass of Jourdan Road South.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality in New Orleans East Saturday night that's left one man dead.

Police received a call shortly before 10:30 p.m. that a man driving a motorcycle was involved in a single vehicle crash on the Almonaster Avenue Overpass of Jourdan Road South. Police located the man lying unresponsive and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators determined that the man had lost control and hit a guard rail while he was traveling east on the Almonaster Overpass.