Motorcyclist dies after colliding with guardrail on I-10 East in New Orleans

The press release said that they were notified of this event at around 3:41 p.m. A motorcyclist had reportedly struck a guardrail and was found dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality involving a motorcyclist on I-10 East at Chef Menteur Highway Friday afternoon, according to a press release.

The NOPD said that traffic on I-10 East is being diverted at Downman Road while they are investigating, and they urge drivers to take alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

The NOPD said they have no other information currently available to share at this time, according to the press release.