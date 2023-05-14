Motorcyclist killed after colliding with pickup truck in New Orleans

Currently, very few details are available.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD sent out a notice reporting that they are investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred in the area of Gentilly Boulevard and Foy Street on Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Gentilly Boulevard at around 3:19 p.m. Sunday afternoon when he collided with a GMC pickup truck heading northbound on Foy Street.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The truck driver remained on the scene, according to the press release.

The NOPD said they have no additional information at this time.

"NOPD Third District is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6030," the press release said.

