One dead after car loses control on I-10, NOPD says

Police didn't immediately say if the car crashed, just that it lost control and left the road and someone was found dead inside.

NEW ORLEANS — A motorist was found dead inside of their car after driving off of I-10 in New Orleans East Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD said that officers arriving to the scene found the person dead inside of the vehicle. They said they believe the driver lost control of a Dodge Grand Caravan.

The news release didn’t say whether the victim crashed the vehicle into anything. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

The NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit is leading the investigation.