MSY emerging from pandemic turbulence

After a turbulent time during the pandemic things are slowly heading in the right direction

NEW ORLEANS — More people are traveling these days, which is bringing life slowly back to MSY.

"Things are looking up," said Director of Aviation, Kevin Dolliole. "You can see it. It's evident as you move around the facility."

The pandemic has been nothing short of turbulent for Louis Armstrong International, however, Dolliole says things are finally starting to take off.

"There was a moment of concern," he said. "You know as employments or as passenger counts drop that much your revenues go away."

Rewind back to April 2019, when foot traffic was down about 97%. The airport, which had only been open for about five months, was basically at a standstill.

"Before COVID, slow day maybe 18,000 people through the checkpoint," described Dolliole. "When we were at the bottom in April, there was days when we would only move 400 people or so through that checkpoint. In fact, for the entire month of April of '20, there was not one day over 1,000 people going through that checkpoint."

Today though, it's slowly picking up.

"We were down 56% in March," he said. "About 45% in April and so far through this month we're only down 37% from this period last year."

With Memorial Day weekend and the summer months ahead, officials believe passengers will continue to come through this airport, something they're extremely excited to see.

"I will tell you the vaccine has proven to be a lifesaver in more ways than one," Dolliole said. "We did a lot in this facility during the pandemic to ensure the safety of the traveling public. But the vaccine on top of it really is what pushes everything over and I think is a really one of the big drivers in traffic we're seeing today."

And with things now gaining speed, officials say they're ready to buckle up, hopeful it'll be smooth sailing from here.

"It's been gradual traffic over the last seven months or so, to the point where you're moving enough passengers through the facility now where you can starting seeing the impacts of your revenues," Dolliole said.