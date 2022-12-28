Lost luggage piling up at MSY with Southwest Airlines customers stranded

There are hundreds of bags sitting in MSY's baggage claim that travelers have been searching for.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENNER, La. — Southwest Airlines is still scrambling after a Christmas weekend travel nightmare.

Southwest canceled thousands of flights, stranding thousands of passengers -- and their bags -- across the country.

There are hundreds of bags sitting in MSY's baggage claim that travelers have been searching for.

Angie Burgos came to MSY Wednesday to find her brother's luggage.

"Their flight got canceled after waiting 12 hours, but their luggage made it to New Orleans. They are still in Denver," Burgos said. "Their work computers are in there. The car seat for the baby. All their clothes. And now they're going to drive twenty hours because they don't have a flight."

Now, they're driving across the country to make it to a 50th-anniversary party this Friday for their parents.

Winnie Rode and her family of 10 are stranded in St. Louis, but their bags are here in New Orleans.

Instead of spending Christmas in New Orleans, they spent the holiday in a hotel.

"Right now, we are trying to find a van so we can drive back to North Carolina," she said.

Now that she knows her bags made it to New Orleans, she's worried they may never get back to her.

"The last thing we heard is that they are working on it and it could take up to a month," she said.

Southwest Airlines released a statement apologizing to customers and employees saying prior to the holiday weekend they were fully staffed -- but extreme winter weather impacted their flight schedules.

Now, they're working to re-balance the airline and get crews re-positioned.