Multi-car crash involving New Orleans police SUV in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — At least one person was taken away by ambulance after a multi-car crash involving a New Orleans Police Department SUV in Central City on Friday.

Photos from the crash scene show a heavy police presence near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Danneel Street. Three vehicles, including an NOPD SUV and two sedans, appear to be damaged in a crash.

Paramedics were seen taking one woman from the scene in an ambulance. The police department has not provided any additional details about possible injuries or if the police car was involved in a pursuit prior to the crash.

Woman being taken from the scene via ambulance, still not clear on what happened @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/mjRSqMbIx8 — Charisse Gibson (@OkayCharisse) March 10, 2023