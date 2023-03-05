Multi-car I-10 crash survivor pleads for drivers to slow down

So far, NOPD has not shared if anyone has been arrested or faced any citations.

NEW ORLEANS — A single mom of four had just dropped her son at school when she was involved in a fatal pile-up on I-10 West Monday morning near Crowder Blvd. She survived and is home from the hospital recovering.

The crash happened Monday morning just before 8:30 as many were heading into the city on their commute. Six cars were involved, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Brittney Nevarez drives from her home in Slidell to work as a paralegal in the CBD every day.

"Monday morning was a regular day. I dropped my little guy off at school, hopped on the interstate, as we were approaching the bridge the traffic always gets heavy there so we were in a complete stop," said Nevarez. "Unfortunately there was a woman who didn’t break at all and rear-ended the man who lost his life and also rear-ended myself at full speeds of, I don’t know, 60 or 70 miles an hour. I'm sure she has a very heavy burden now."

Nevarez always takes extra caution on her commute.

"I try to stay as far back from the car in front of me as I can. I notice there are people to come on your tail at 90 and swerve around you. I don’t understand what the rush is, what the importance is, where they are flying to in such a hurry," Nevarez said.

According to the NOPD, a 48-year-old woman driving a Cadillac Escalade rear-ended the driver of a Honda Civic. The driver of that car died on the scene. That initial impact resulted in a multi-car pileup, including six cars total.

The coroner identified the crash victim as Reginald Dawson, age 24. The NOPD previously listed his age as 34.

"He was a baby and I am devastated for his family. They’ve been heavy on my heart. I've been praying for them every day," Nevarez said.

Nevarez says she's been advised not to share many details about her injuries or the crash, but she did say she lost consciousness.

"When I came out of it, I was in awe that I survived," she said.

A single mom of four, Nevarez said she's in a lot of physical and emotional pain and will be out of work for a while. Her car is also totaled. That's why her friends started a Go Fund Me Account to support her.

"I have some very serious lingering injuries. I'm going to have a long road to recovery ahead of me, but I'm thankful to be alive," Nevarez said.

She shared this hoping to remind drivers to slow down and stay alert.

"There's no reason to rush, it's not worth the weight that this woman will have to carry knowing her actions took someone's life," Nevarez said.

The NOPD said they are still investigating the crash. So far, NOPD has not shared if anyone has been arrested or faced any citations.

To support Nevarez, you can visit her Go Fund Me here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/3183toiu7c