Municipal and Traffic Court set to reopen in limited capacity Monday

Judge Shea said that an air quality evaluation is under way and if it comes back clear, the court will resume full operations.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Municipal and Traffic Court is set to reopen with limited operations Monday after repairs were made to the building.

According to Judge Mark J Shea, the City assured MTC judges that emergency repairs have been made and no electrical danger exists.

Starting Monday, Aug. 8, the court will be open for limited operations in the front of the building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily First Appearance hearings will still take place by video-conference starting at 9 a.m.

The city’s Municipal and Traffic Court moved to the first floor of the old VA hospital on Perdido Street after Hurricane Ida damaged the courthouse on Broad Street.

A week ago, the building was shut down due to water damage and possible electric problems. The NOPD Special Operations Division and officers from the Eighth District went floor by floor looking for vagrants and people salvaging pipes and copper wires soon after.