Muses shoe fairies surprise people on Muses THersday with glittery shoes

'Operation Shoe Fairy' is handing out shoes to lucky people throughout the krewe's usual Uptown parade route.

NEW ORLEANS — It's Muses THersday which means normally right now people would be lined up along the Uptown parade route hoping to get one of those sparkly shoes, but since Muses can't roll this year members started "Operation Shoe Fairy" to give out shoes to some lucky people.

"Because you're properly dressed," one shoe fairy said as she handed out a shoe to a woman wearing purple, green and gold.

"My first shoe!" the recipient said. "Finally!"

With trunks full of glittery, unique, handmade shoes, the fairies surprise some random lucky people who cross their paths. A few members of Muses started "Operation Shoe Fairy" to keep the tradition alive of handing out those highly sought after shoes.

Along with those random recipients, they stopped by City Hall to deliver a shoe to Mayor Cantrell.

They also delivered shoes to health care heroes at 12 hospitals on the Southshore and Northshore.

"This was a very special treat," said Mikki Baldus, a health care worker at Tulane Medical Center.

"I emailed them and said 'is this a joke? Is this for real? I never win anything,'" said Jules Van Opijnen, another health care worker at Tulane. "I was gratefully surprised to get this."

"Wewanted to find a way to bring some Musey, glittery, cheer to the city in a time when were all so tired and we've all had to sacrifice a lot during the pandemic, just find a way to life peoples spirits a little bit," said Muses member Alysia Loshbaugh.

A lot of businesses along the Uptown parade route, rely on the high volume of sales during Carnival. With no parades this year, the Krewe of Muses is also trying to help those who are hurting because of the cancellations. A "Stilotto" shoe lottery will be held. To enter, visit participating businesses along the route and scan the Muses QR code. One winner will be selected per business.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.