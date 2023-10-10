Musician Russell Batiste, Jr. laid to rest in New Orleans

Family, friends and fellow musicians poured out of St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church onto Louisiana Avenue to second line in honor of David "Russell" Batiste, Jr.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Avenue to second line in honor of David "Russell" Batiste, Jr. Tuesday morning.

Batiste died of a heart attack at age 57, his family said.

“I’m just blessed and honored to know that my nephew was so loved by so many people," Peter Batiste, Russell's uncle said, “And so, Jon came down. You know the whole family came together today. It’s a sad occasion, but we do thank the City of New Orleans for showing the love that they have shown for Russell.”

Batiste was known for his talent on drums.

“It would make everyone play better because Russell was so on top of every little beat. He was a genius drummer," Musician, Jack Cruz, said.

Batiste played with countless acts across New Orleans and the world. Many of which showed up to pay their respects.

“Russell has been my drummer for the last two years," Musician Serabee said, “He took my music to another level.”

Fellow St. Augustine Alumni were at the funeral and second line as well.

Members of the New Orleans City Council were there presenting the family with a proclamation.

“Even though he went throughout the world basically promoting the City of New Orleans, promoting himself, he found time to be involved with something such as an alumni band and to participate in activities here in the city. We will be always grateful for his love for the city and his contributions," Cm. Eugene Green said.

Batiste's family said they will miss his strong, generous and bold personality.

“I remember Russell always being special and unique, and I think all of us, and all of those here to support appreciated that part of Russell the most I would say," Kaleana Gautier said.

Dozens of musicians are slated to play at a tribute for Batiste at the Howlin' Wolf on North Peters Street on Tuesday from 4-10pm.