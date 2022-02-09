x
Best name for cute baby orangutan: Rudy, Roux or Maymuun?

Roux is French for reddish brown like the color of an orangutan’s fur and for the thickening base used to make gumbo.
This photo provided by the Audubon Nature Institute shows the baby Sumatran orangutan born on Christmas Eve 2021. The zoo in New Orleans is asking fans of endangered orangutans to help name the baby orangutan. The infant has been getting round-the-clock care since a few days after his birth because his mother wasn’t producing enough milk. (Audubon Nature Institute via AP)

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The zoo in New Orleans is asking fans of endangered orangutans to help name the baby Sumatran orangutan born on Christmas Eve 2021. 

The Audubon Zoo says people can choose Rudy, Roux or Maymuun.

Rudy is both for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and underdog Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, whose dogged hard work got him into Notre Dame and onto its football field for one game in 1975. 

The zoo says that on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, Maymuun means fortunate, blessed, or thriving.

