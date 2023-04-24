Ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz involved in New Orleans street brawl, chokes man out

CBS Sports reports that the brawl was captured in a viral video and shows Diaz choke a man unconscious outside Crescent City Pizza Works.

NEW ORLEANS — Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz was reportedly involved in a street brawl on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on Fridya night after a boxing event.

The report says Diaz can bee seen engaging a man who appeared to have his hands up before the fighter grabbed him and put him in a headline. Diaz then reportedly kneed the man in the body while keeping his arm around the man's neck. When the man passed out, Diaz then gently laid the unconscious man on the ground.

‼️ Nate Diaz choking a man out in a street fight after attending his teammate Chris Avila’s fight on the Misfits Boxing show in New Oreleans last night…



[🎥 @PaulLABamba] pic.twitter.com/3sgu3Fac6F — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 22, 2023

Diaz is scheduled to take on YouTube star Jake Paul in an eight-round, 185-pound boxing match on Aug. 5 in Dallas. Diaz is 21-13 in the UFC, winning his most recent bout with a submission of Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September.

