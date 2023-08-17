6th Fried Chicken Festival promises to be biggest, best yet

NEW ORLEANS — The National Fried Chicken Festival is all set to put on its biggest event to date by adding an additional 100 yards to its footprint on Lakeshore Drive at Franklin Avenue in New Orleans.
The annual event presented by Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers turns six in 2023 – its second year along the New Orleans Lakefront.
An additional third stage presented by Heinz will also be included featuring cooking demonstrations, TED-style talks, panel discussions, and more with national celebrity chefs and culinary thought leaders.
"While we’ve continued to improve and grow the festival every year since its founding, we’re going well above anything we’ve done in the past, giving new meaning to the word ‘national’ in our title by flying in world-class chefs and culinary superstars from around the country showcase their recipes, cooking skills, and knowledge on the new Heinz ‘Food is Culture’ Stage,” said FCF Executive Producer Cleveland Spears III. “We’re incredibly grateful for our partnerships with Raising Cane’s, Heinz, and our other sponsors, which have allowed us to introduce so many new and improved guest experiences, and further solidify New Orleans as one of the top food destinations in the world.”
The FCF runs Sept. 30 through Oct. 1.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit friedchickenfestival.com.
