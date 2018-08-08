NEW ORLEANS -- The struggling National Park Service ditched its 50-year lease on four blighted buildings in Armstrong Park this week, 19 years after agreeing to set up a portion of its New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park there.

Andy Ferrell, the acting superintendent for the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Reserve and the New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park, said the Park Service will focus on its remaining Jazz Park facilities, the National Jazz Museum at the Louisiana State Museum in the Old U.S. Mint building, and a visitor center a few blocks away on North Peters Street in the French Quarter.

The four buildings in Armstrong Park were known as the Jazz Complex when the Park Service began its 50-year lease in 1999. They are known as Perseverance Hall, Rabassa House, Reimann House and Caretaker’s House. Park rangers provided security and the Park Service did some work to stabilize the structures.

One of the buildings served as the studios of the city’s famed jazz and heritage radio station, WWOZ-FM.

Ferrell said the buildings were severely damaged by Hurricane Katrina and the Park Service turned its attention to developing its partnership with the State Museum in the French Quarter. The Park Service had planned to hold concerts there, but has since shifted those to the French Quarter facilities.

Ferrell said talks to dissolve the lease began in 2014, long before the Trump administration’s stinging cuts to the Park Service’s budget – cuts that have forced major changes at many of the nation’s 417 National Park sites.

“The city and park have been working for several years to end the lease and get it out of the status quo, which isn’t really going anywhere,” Ferrell told WWL-TV. “So now it can actually move forward and have the city work with its local partners to redevelop it.”

Leo Watermeier, head of Friends of Armstrong Park, said he hopes the city has a plan for dealing with the blighted buildings.

“Clearly the last 19 years have been a waste of time and millions of dollars,” he said in an email to members of his group.

The lease for the buildings and grounds on the edge of Armstrong Park was signed by the Park Service and former Mayor Marc Morial in 1999. It was supposed to go for 50 years with an option to extend another 49 years, but it also included language for terminating the lease early. The Park Service officially exercised that option July 29, and the transfer back to the city was completed Tuesday, Ferrell said.

