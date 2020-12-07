Nearly 13,000 Entergy customers without power in Uptown, Central City

New Orleans is under a heat advisory

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly 13,000 Entergy customers are without power in New Orleans Saturday night.

According to Entergy, the outage started just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night and is expected to be repaired by 10:30 p.m. They did not give a cause for the outage.

New Orleans is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Air temperature reached 99 degrees today, a new daily record. The heat index this afternoon reached 117 degrees. Sunday is expected to be just as hot.