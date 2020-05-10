More than 15,000 without power in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A power outage stretching from Lakeview to Treme hit New Orleans Monday night, shutting down power for nearly 25,000 Entergy customers at its peak.
The power outage hit around 6 p.m. and Entergy estimates that power will be restored by 9 p.m.
Entergy has not given a reason for the outage as of yet, but it is a clear and cool night in New Orleans.
This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for the latest information.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.