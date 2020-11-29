Neighbors save woman from burning home, now they want to keep her in that home

Two men are credited with getting an 87-year-old woman out of a burning home earlier this week. Now they want to keep the family in that house that needs repair.

NEW ORLEANS — In the west Riverside neighborhood of New Orleans, the smell of smoke is still in the air.

A fire badly damaged a home near the corner of Constance and Cadiz. An 87-year-old grandmother who was trapped inside of the home, was rescued, but the family is in need of help if they want to remain in their beloved neighborhood.

“The first two rooms are just black,” said Scott Gallante, describing the aftermath of the fire. “I know the family well and I know there are a number of children living there. I don’t know if my mind did more than just act.”

Gallante is credited with going inside of the home and rescuing the older woman, but he wasn’t the only one rushing to aid the cause.

Jogger Christian Burck was on his Monday morning run when it turned to anything but normal.

“I saw smoke coming out the window... and children in the alley just screaming and crying (that their grandmother) was inside.”

“Christian was getting to the gate when I was out the edge of my driveway,” said Gallante.

Burck added that it was a team effort. “Scott came up and was like, ‘let’s get her out.’”

The men were all set to break the window and then they saw some sawhorses and other construction equipment next door and they set up a platform to get the woman out.

Amazingly, the woman was in good shape.

“I am not a hero I am just at the right place at the right time,” said Burck. “Firefighters are the real heroes. They need all the support they can get right now.”

The family didn’t have insurance to Gallante has started a Go Fund Me page for them.

“I just felt this is one of those instances where a New Orleans’ family that has been here for a long time might lose their ability to stay in the neighborhood.”

“Scott set all that up,” added Burck. “It’s impressive how much he has got the word out and I am hoping that he can help me out a little more getting that house rebuilt.