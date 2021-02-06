Netting around Plaza Tower will begin to go up as soon as next week

"Our primary objective is to ensure the area is safe for pedestrian and vehicular traffic before considering reopening the streets," the statement read.

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS -- Netting designed to catch debris if it falls from the vacant Plaza Tower will begin to go up on the skyscraper as soon as next week.

An attorney for the building's owner said Wednesday night that the work should be done by the end of June, weather permitting.

Pieces of the 45-story skyscraper fell to Howard Avenue on May 20, hitting and injuring a man on a bicycle.

Since then, many of the streets near the building have been fenced off and closed to traffic.

The city said it will not reopen the streets until the building is secure.

Earlier Wednesday, City Hall released a statement saying the owner provided "reasonable steps toward abatement."

"Our primary objective is to ensure the area is safe for pedestrian and vehicular traffic before considering reopening the streets," the statement read.

"It is the city's expectation that the owner will compensate the city for any related cost in response to the property owner's neglect. Costs have not been calculated," the city said.

The building is owned by Alexandra Land & Development, which has Ryan Jaeger, the son of developer Joe Jaeger, listed as its registered agent.