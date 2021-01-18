New Gentilly school, focused on helping young men, set to open in August

Arthur wanted to open the school to provide a location for young men to thrive, despite different education, or socio-economic backgrounds.

NEW ORLEANS — This upcoming Fall, a new school in the Gentilly neighborhood will open doors to help students become productive members of society.

The Delores Taylor Arthur School for young men will start a freshmen class in August.

"The research indicates that boys learn differently, we do, " said Byron Arthur, the CEO and President.

"Our school is going to be unique in that we'll offer debate liberation and dialogue across the curriculum," Arthur said.

Arthur who attended a male focus high school like Holy Cross in New Orleans, feels providing resources like debate and mock trials, can help male students achieve not only in school but in life.

New Orleans Public Schools decided to move forward with opening Delores Taylor Arthur School in May of 2019.

NOPS leaders said in a statement:

"The community of schools that make up NOLA Public Schools strives to ensure all students receive a high-quality education that fosters their individual capabilities and ensures they are prepared for civic, social, and economic success."

There is a virtual open house scheduled this upcoming Tuesday, Jan 19 at 6:30 p.m.