Bomb threat reported near Jackson Square, nearby French Quarter streets evacuated

NEW ORLEANS — Police have evacuated part of the French Quarter after a suspicious device was found near Jackson Square Friday morning, prompting fears that it was a bomb.

The area of Decatur Street between Wilkerson Row and Dumaine Street, as well as the area of Decatur Street behind the St. Louis Cathedral, has been evacuated while investigators look into the bomb threat.

The device was initially reported around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Decatur and Saint Ann streets.

Few details about the threat were immediately available Friday morning.

The bomb threat is unrelated to another incident taking place in the French Quarter Friday morning, where a man was barricaded inside his home in the 500 block of Dauphine Street.

But NOPD officials asked the public to avoid both areas while the scenes remained active.

“The public is asked to avoid both locations at this time while police activity is ongoing,” the department said in an email.

