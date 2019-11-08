NEW ORLEANS — We would say it's the one time of the year you see guys wearing dresses… but it is New Orleans.



Saturday, though, they did it for an excellent reason.

The 25th annual Red Dress Run happened Saturday morning and drew thousands to the Bywater and French Quarter. Despite temperatures that felt like well over 100 degrees, the streets were full of runners, joggers and causal walkers for the fun event that raises money and awareness for local charities.



“It's a great way to meet up with people and another reason to love New Orleans,” one participant explained.



After the actual event, runners and other red-clad partiers took to Bourbon Street and other spots to continue the festivities throughout the day.

Then, the thousands in red were joined by more people in their “dirty” white linen for Dirty Linen Night.

It was the 18th annual event that takes place one week after White Linen Night along Royal Street in the French Quarter. People explored the heart of the city while looking at some of the Quarter's best artists and listening to some great music.



In case you didn't know, you're supposed to wear the same outfit you wore last weekend for the white linen party, and you're not supposed to wash it, either.

Here’s a look at some of the best of Red Dress Run 2019 (Can't see them? Click here!)

"Running through the French Quarter in red dresses during a heat advisory is the most New Orleans thing," WWL-TV's Andres Fuentes posted.

"MASSIVE CROWD of people wearing red dresses walk down Esplanade Avenue. Lots of excitement in the crowd," WWL-TV's Meghan Kee reported.

Here's WWL-TV's very own Erika Ferrando all dressed up for the big day!

Of course, after the run, crowds of charitable givers and others flocked to Bourbon Street to keep the party going.