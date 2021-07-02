New Orleans 4th of July fireworks show is back on thanks to actor Will Smith

Will Smith is in New Orleans working on the feature film "Emancipation."

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans' 4th of July fireworks show "Go 4th on the River" is back thanks to actor Will Smith.

The annual fireworks show was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was set to be cancelled again in 2021 "due to the inability to secure the needed financial support," according to the events website.

However, actor Will Smith and his production company, Westbrook, stepped in to make it happen, according to the City.

Smith is in New Orleans working on the feature film "Emancipation."

The show starts Sunday, July 4, at 9 p.m.

In preparation for the show, Jackson Square will close early at 5 p.m. and Crescent Park will extend its hours to 10 p.m. to accommodate fireworks viewers.

New Orleans police, fire fighters and EMS will all have an increased presence in the French Quarter as well.

The City put the following traffic restrictions in place for July 4 to prepare for the fireworks show:

No vehicles allowed on the following streets:

Bourbon Street from Canal to St. Ann streets from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The 700 and 800 blocks of Iberville, Bienville, Conti, St. Louis, Toulouse, St. Peter, Orleans and St. Ann streets from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Decatur Street from Canal to Dumaine streets from 6:30 p.m. (or until crowd size warrants) and until crowds disperse.

No-parking zones will be in effect on the following streets: