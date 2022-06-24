Protesters march through New Orleans after Supreme Court decision

Men marched alongside women as the protesters made their way to City Hall.

NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds came together Friday to protest the Supreme Court’s decision.

Women and men gathered at the steps of the Court of Appeals building protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Emotions were high, as voices were heard after the ruling came down Friday morning. Protesters marched through the CBD to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to City Hall.

“Well I cried, like I actually cried, I saw it coming, but I have been crying a lot today. It’s really sad and it’s scary," Jayden Savino, a Texas native, said.

What started in Mississippi spread nationwide. For many women across the state, the overturning of Roe v. Wade was polarizing.

“This is pretty fundamental, and I think it shows a lot of how we view women in society that we’re going to take away a basic human right like abortion,” Savino said.

Molly Delaune said she was devastated that women will now carry the weight of the world on their shoulders.

“There’s going to be women that are going to be forced to have babies that they can’t afford childcare, they can’t find formula they are just struggling," Delaune said. "Women that could have been raped, they’re forced to carry their rapist child, women that are going to lose their life carrying, it is just so sad.”

Men marched alongside women as the protesters made their way to City Hall.

“Being an ally to women and advocating, supporting their rights, their decisions, to make decisions about their body and not let politicians decide those decisions for them,” Tyrone Burrell said.

Burrell proudly stood by his mother’s side, saying “I’m with her to show my support for other females and other able pregnant people who their rights of being able to have an abortion has basically been taken away.”

David Eden Abraham, one of the rally organizers praised his community for the huge turnout, saying, “We have all come together with demands for our city to protect New Orleanians from the criminalization of abortion.”