New Orleans activates freeze plan ahead of chilling temperatures overnight

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans will activate its freeze plan on Wednesday as forecasters predict subfreezing temperatures for parts of southeast Louisiana.

Forecasters say temperatures will drop overnight, and factoring in wind chill will remain below a 35-degree threshold for long enough to trigger the freeze plan. The National Weather Service predicts that the coldest period to be early Thursday with “feels like” temperatures in the mid-30s for several hours.

The freeze plan provides temporary shelter for homeless residents. The public is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department non-emergency number, 504-821-2222, to report someone in need of shelter.

Individuals needing shelter will be accepted, free of charge, at the following locations under the following conditions:

Low Barrier Shelter, 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults beginning at 8 p.m. Monday

The Salvation Army, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Monday

Ozanam Inn, 843 Camp St., will accept men beginning at 6 p.m. Monday for overnight shelter. The courtyard with heaters is open 24/7 to anyone.

Covenant House, 611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children. Open 24/7.

New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Monday.

