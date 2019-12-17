NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans activated its freeze plan for Tuesday night, opening shelters for homeless residents.

Temperatures are forecast to drop into the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s overnight Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum said that people on both sides of the lake should protect their plants and pets overnight.

City officials said people should take precautions using these tips:

Stay warm:

Stay inside, in a heated environment, during extremely cold weather.

If you are homeless, seek shelter. The citywide freeze plan offers free shelter for the homeless.

If you have to go outside, wear layers, a hat and gloves and carry a cell phone.

Check on neighbors, children, the elderly and the chronically ill to make sure they are okay.

Bring pets and plants inside.

Be safe:

Never leave space heaters unattended.

Never use a stove or an oven to heat your home.

Check your smoke & carbon monoxide detectors to be sure they are working.

Have a fire extinguisher and know how to use it.

Shelter for the Homeless

The freeze plan will provide temporary shelter for the homeless. Please call the New Orleans Police Department's non-emergency number, 504.821.2222, if you see someone in need of shelter.

People who need shelter are welcome, free of charge, at these locations under the following conditions:

Low Barrier Shelter , 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday

, 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday The Salvation Army , 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday

, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday Ozanam Inn , 843 Camp St., will accept men beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday for overnight shelter. The courtyard with heaters is open 24/7 to anyone.

, 843 Camp St., will accept men beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday for overnight shelter. The courtyard with heaters is open 24/7 to anyone. Covenant House , 611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children. Open 24/7.

, 611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children. Open 24/7. New Orleans Mission , 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Community Resource and Referral Center, 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

1530 Gravier St., will accept adults from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Rebuild Center, 1803 Gravier St., will accept adults from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

