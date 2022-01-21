New Orleans activates Citywide Freeze Plan

If someone is in need of shelter, call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced that they have activated the Citywide Freeze Plan (CFP) to provide shelter for unhoused individuals. The freeze plan was activated Thursday night and will also be in effect Friday and Saturday night.

Individuals needing shelter will be accepted, free of charge, at the following locations under the following conditions:

The Salvation Army, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m.

Ozanam Inn, 2239 Poydras St., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. for overnight shelter.

Covenant House, 611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children (open 24/7).

New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m.

Low Barrier Shelter, 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults beginning at 6 p.m.

NOLA Ready is also looking for volunteers at the shelters. Shelter roles include registration, meal distribution, and supply restocking.

To volunteer, take our Emergency Freeze Operations Shelter Training and sign-up here. Volunteers must take STR 100 or STR 200 to qualify.





