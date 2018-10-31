NEW ORLEANS – Archbishop Gregory Aymond is expected to soon release the names of clergy accused of sexual abuse in the last 50 years, but we now have a better idea of who may be on the list.

The New Orleans Advocate posted the names and biographies of 16 priests and deacons who either admitted to sexual abuse claims or were removed from the ministry due to accusations.

Of the 16 people on the list, 10 are still alive.

Several of the cases involved clergy who were removed as late as the early 2000s, and many resulted in settlements from the Archdiocese.

To view the full list, click here to visit the New Orleans Advocate’s website.

