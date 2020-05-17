NEW ORLEANS — To allow for better social distancing as restaurants reopen this weekend, The City of New Orleans will allow restaurants to set up outdoor seating in parking lots and on sidewalks.

The City announced they will temporarily suspend the restrictions on seating in parking lots and on sidewalks without a permit. The change is intended to let restaurants set up more tables for customers while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

"In Phase One, we're still very concerned with the potential for virus spread, which is why eligible indoor establishments are limited to 25% capacity," Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. "However, my administration is working closely with residents and businesses to identify creative ways to expand low-risk operations, like allowing more outdoor seating than zoning and parking restrictions would normally allow."

Outdoor seating set up in parking lots must still meet all Americans with Disablities Act and State Fire Marshal requirements, the statement from the City said.

