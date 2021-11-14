New Orleans marks anniversary of 4 girls integrating schools

Leona Tate, Gail Etienne and Tessie Provost entered McDonogh 19 public school on Nov. 14, 1960.

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans is marking the 61st anniversary of the integration of its public schools by four 6-year-old girls.

Weekend events began with a Friday morning news conference at New Orleans City Hall and an evening screening of a video tribute to the four.

A special church service and a motorcade are set for Sunday. That's the 61st anniversary of the day U.S. marshals escorted the children past angry crowds to previously all-white institutions.

