Neighbors want burned Algiers apartments torn down

Firefighters said several homeless people were inside of the complex and had to be rescued.

NEW ORLEANS — Massive flames and thick smoke made for an extreme early morning battle for New Orleans firefighters. The NOFD got the first call around 1 a.m. Thursday, learning the troubled and vacant Oakmont Apartment Complex in Algiers was in flames.

The NOFD said there were several homeless people inside who they helped rescue out of the smoke. No one was hurt.



"The first thing in my mind is there were people in danger. Why were they there? We realized it's cold outside, people need a place to live, they want to get out the elements so they start fires to get warm," said New Orleans City Councilmember Freddie King who represents the area.

The NOFD hasn't confirmed the cause of the fire and is still investigating.

The complex has been vacant since April. Residents had been complaining about shootings, sewage, and mold. Then, there was a fire in March. After that, the mayor's office relocated everyone.

In January, the owner filed for bankruptcy. Then in August, the bankruptcy court appointed a Chapter 11 trustee to oversee the complex.

"I know the trustee has been tasked to keep the place secure. They do the best they can, but you can’t stop someone from cutting a hole in the fence, jumping over the fence," King said.

Neighbors we spoke with off camera have seen that. They want what's left demolished.



"I would like to get it torn down as soon as possible. I've reached out to some responsible parties and expressed that," King said. "It's a public safety issue. The Orleans Parish School Board is across the street, you have buildings and businesses that face General De Gaulle."



According to the city, code enforcement is assessing the damage to decide what steps can be taken, but the city says there may not be much they can do pending the resolution of the bankruptcy.