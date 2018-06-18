The Archdiocese of New Orleans is asking "all people of goodwill" to contact their elected leaders to end the policy of separating children from their families at the southern U.S. border.

A statement from Archbishop Gregory Aymond released Monday said separating children from their parents often causes long-term emotional scarring.

"Particularly for these families who are already in a state of anxiety and fear, the impact on both the children and parents will no doubt be long-lasting," Aymond said. "As a people of faith, we must speak out for these children."

Nearly 2,000 children have been taken from their parents since U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the policy, which directs Homeland Security officials to refer all cases of illegal entry into the country for prosecution. Church groups and human rights advocates have sharply criticized the policy, calling it inhumane.

Monday morning during a speech at the National Sheriffs' Association conference in New Orleans, Sessions directly addressed the controversy surrounding images of children being detained in cells and cages after their parents are arrested for illegally crossing the border.

"We do not want to separate children from their parents, we do not want parents to bring their children in illegally," Sessions said. "We cannot and will not encourage people to bring their children or other children to the country unlawfully by giving them immunity."

Sessions went on to say that the children being detained separately from their families are being taken care of.

"They're not put in jail, of course. They're taken care of. That's an enormous cost that's being incurred by our government," Sessions said. "This country is dedicated to caring for those children."

READ MORE: Jeff Sessions addresses nation's sheriffs in New Orleans

Aymond's statement goes on to say that nations are encouraged to create laws that allow legal immigration "in a just way."

"As a church we have never suggested, 'Open our borders - all are welcome', yet countries regulate their borders with justice and mercy," Aymond said.

Read the full statement from Archbishop Aymond below:

"In the last 6 weeks, nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their parents at the Texas border. Separating children from their parents often leads to long-term emotional scarring. Particularly for these families who are already in a state of anxiety and fear, the impact on both the children and the parents, will no doubt be long-lasting. As a people of faith, we must speak out for these children.

The teaching of the Catholic Church is that if a person is experiencing injustice, persecution, or danger, they have a human right to find a place of security in which to begin a new life. We believe in the dignity of the human person and the preservation of the family. Nations are encouraged to create laws that will allow legal immigration in a just way. As a church we have never suggested, “Open our borders – all are welcome”, yet countries must regulate their borders with justice and mercy. We believe immigration should be guided by laws that show charity while providing safety and security. Our current immigration laws are not guided by these principles and are not fair or just.

Let us recall the principle in Jewish law and the teaching of Jesus, “Do to others what you would have them do to you” (Luke 6:31). We are called to pray for those unjustly treated and to be a voice for them. I invite all people of good will to join me in prayer for our sisters and brothers and to act on their behalf by contacting our government officials and urging them to stop these dehumanizing practices and make a sincere effort towards comprehensive immigration."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 WWL