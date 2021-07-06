New Orleans area facing shortage of hundreds of nurses

“By 2025 in New Orleans alone we’re expecting a shortage of potentially 2,000 nurses if we don’t do anything."

As chief nursing officer at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, Jamie Wiggins hopes to recruit 75 nurses to start by the end of the month.

“The nursing turnover is really high typically in their first year of professional practice,” said Wiggins.

Like hospitals around the state, big and small, Children’s Hospital is dealing with a nursing shortage while balancing patient needs.

“We are meeting that need by incentive programs, paying people to pick up additional shifts and we’re also focused heavily on our recruitment endeavors,” said Wiggins.

According to the Louisiana Hospital Association, there are about 13,000 nursing and allied health job openings every year in Louisiana. Meanwhile, nursing schools are forced to reject about 1,400 qualified applicants every year.

“We’re not seeing a shortage of applications. We’re continuing to have a very healthy applicant pool,” said Dr. Demetrius Porche, the Dean of the school of nursing at LSU Health New Orleans.

Dr. Porche says the biggest problem is not enough qualified faculty to teach. He says part of the reason is because there’s not enough money to pay them.

“It perpetuates the nursing shortage at the bedside and in the healthcare environment,” said Porche.

While the shortage isn’t new, Wiggins says the pandemic made it worse, as nurses left to take higher paying contract jobs. While he hopes they come back, there’s no guarantee.

“By 2025 in New Orleans alone we’re expecting a shortage of potentially 2,000 nurses if we don’t do anything,” said Wiggins.

Children’s is doing something, partnering with Chamberlain University. Children’s will pay full tuition for 90 nurses a year, over the course of three years. Those students would commit to spending three years at one of the health system’s hospitals after graduation. State lawmakers even created the HERO Fund, designed to help with the nursing profession and education. Wiggins hopes that fund will make a difference across the state.

“It allows us to make a dent in the shortage that we are expecting,” said Wiggins.