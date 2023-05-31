New Orleans begins preparations for Hurricane season

City departments say they’ve learned from Hurricane Ida and are now taking those lessons into the city’s plan.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane season is nearly here, and while New Orleans is no stranger to hurricanes, we can never be too prepared.

“We are prepared no doubt about that but I will say, although experts anticipate a normal hurricane season it only takes one storm to make it an active season,” Mayor Cantrell said.

City departments say they’ve learned from Hurricane Ida and are now taking those lessons into the city’s plan. One major lesson is having a plan for privately owned independent living facilities.

“We’re doing what we can and it’s a challenge to bring these people that need our assistance and prioritize them and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Collin Arnold, Director of NOHSEP said.

City leaders say these residents are especially vulnerable to hurricane impacts. Harold Austin Short lives in the Christopher Inn where at last one person died in the aftermath of Ida.

“It was dark,” Short said. “The lights went out and we had two elevators and the elevators can go out if they don’t man it.”

Now, the Health Department is urging management for these buildings to submit a list of their residents. Residents can notify the department of any special needs such as an oxygen tank or medications. Building management should then be in constant communication with the department during a storm.

“It improved our ability to communicate with and understand immediate challenges,” Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of New Orleans Health Department said.

The city is of course hoping these immediate challenges and threats don’t’ show up this year. They’ve made changes and repairs to head them off.

Entergy says they’ve replaced and rebuilt the tower that collapsed during Hurricane Ida which forced the city into darkness for a week. The new structure can now resist winds up to about 150 miles per hour.

The Sewerage and Water Board is working to get back up to maximum capacity. One generator is out and is supposed to be back up by early July.

While the city says they’re prepared, they’re urging you to be too.

“We’re encouraging all residents to get their and review hurricane plans now. This is the time to do it,” Arnold said.