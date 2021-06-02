New Orleans Catholics to return to in-person Masses on Sunday

The archdiocese’s dispensation has been in place since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans area Catholics are set to return to Mass this week after the Archdiocese of New Orleans lifted dispensation from Sunday Mass attendance and invited them to “come to the table.”

The archdiocese’s dispensation has been in place since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to Catholics on May 1, Archbishop Gregory Aymond wrote that the obligation would be restored on June 6 which would coincide with the Feast of the Body and Blood of Christ, better known as Corpus Christi.

“On this day, we will celebrate God’s loving invitation to set aside Sundays to receive his gift of the Eucharist with one another and to spend quality time with those we love,” Aymond said. “This is how we respond to Christ’s invitation to ‘come to the table.’”

Aymond said Catholics who are homebound, living in nursing homes or hospitals, or are sick or fearful because of underlying health conditions are excused from attending Mass in person on Sundays.

Aymond will lead a Eucharistic procession for the Feast of Corpus Christi on June 6 after 11 a.m. Sunday Mass at St. Louis Cathedral. The procession will begin inside the cathedral and travel around Jackson Square.