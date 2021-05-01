Long-time New Orleans nurse, City Hall volunteer turns 100

Ms. Audrey Flynn spent the day celebrating with friends and loved ones and reflecting on a life without regret

NEW ORLEANS — Today is a special day for one New Orleans woman.

Ms. Audrey Flynn is celebrating 100 years young. And as friends and family helped mark the occasion, Ms. Flynn used today as a day of reflection.

"I'm supposed to be celebrating my birthday, 100 years old," she said.

Balloons were placed around her home, and signs were posted by neighbors. The party was a surprise.

"I have to be reminded of that, I had forgotten I was going to be 100," she said as she chuckled. "I don't feel 100 though. I'm feeling pretty good. And it means everything to me because I like people, and I like to mix with them and do things for them."

Flynn was born Jan. 5, 1921 in Reserve, Louisiana. However, her caring spirit led her to New Orleans where she made it her mission to help others.

"I graduated from nursing school in May 1942, May 27 1942," she said. "Daughters of Charity and then from there I nursed a long time. I liked nursing with a passion."

Flynn spent 50 years helping patients at Charity hospital. She then spent the next 35 years volunteering at City Hall. She never owned a car, so she'd take the bus and always made an effort to be there, even during hurricanes.

saw an ad in the paper, volunteers needed at City Hall," she recalled. "I said that's what I'm going to try so I did. I would take the bus every day."

Today, that work was recognized with a proclamation honoring Ms. Flynn for a job well done.

"It's been a long, wonderful time of my life," she said. "I enjoyed every moment, and to this day I miss going to City Hall."

100 years of highs, lows, and everything in-between. And as she looks back at the memories made and the people she met, her message for others is to always live life to the fullest, without regret.

Flynn says if she can give any advice, it's to be kind to others and to be generous with your time. She also says people should slow down and enjoy the little things.

