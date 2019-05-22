NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane season is fast approaching and this year, the city of New Orleans is making changes to its evacuation plan.

The Smooth King Center will replace the Union Passenger Terminal as the new processing center for residents who need help evacuating. That includes people who need help due to transportation, financial or medical needs

"We're announcing the Smoothie King Center is now the central location for the City-Assisted Evacuation Plan," Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

The change was apparently needed, and it was said the arena was the ideal spot.

"This plan was originally developed in 2007-08 with Hurricane Gustav," said Collin Arnold with New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. "So, at the time, the Union Passenger Terminal was a very viable option. But with a population now over 400,000 we needed a larger facility and that's how this decision was made."

How the process works with this evacuation plan is still the same, the only difference is instead of going to the Union Passenger Terminal, people will go to the Smoothie King Center.

"The RTA bus will come up right to this door," Arnold said. "You'll be triaged on the way in, in regards to transportation, pets, mobility issues."

However, people can't just walk up to the Smoothie King Center, they'll have to be picked up first at one of the 17 spots around the city marked by a 14-foot statue like the one in front of Armstrong Park. These are typically placed in public places in front of parks, libraries, schools and community centers. Out of the 17 spots, four are at senior citizen centers.

Senior Evacuspots

Arthur Monday Center , 1111 Newton Ave.

, 1111 Newton Ave. Central City Senior Center , 2101 Philip St.

, 2101 Philip St. Kingsley House , 1600 Constance St.

, 1600 Constance St. Mater Dolorosa , 1226 S. Carrollton Ave.

, 1226 S. Carrollton Ave. Sanchez Center, 1616 Caffin Ave. (also serves as general population)

General Population Evacuspots

Dryades YMCA , 1924 Philip St.

, 1924 Philip St. East New Orleans Library , 5641 Read Blvd.

, 5641 Read Blvd. Harriet Tubman Charter School , 2832 General Meyer

, 2832 General Meyer Louis Armstrong Park , 801 N. Rampart St.

, 801 N. Rampart St. Lyons Center , 624 Louisiana Ave.

, 624 Louisiana Ave. Mary Queen of Vietnam Church , 14001 Dwyer Blvd.

, 14001 Dwyer Blvd. McMain High School , 5712 S. Claiborne Ave.

, 5712 S. Claiborne Ave. Palmer Park , S. Claiborne & S. Carrollton

, S. Claiborne & S. Carrollton Smith Library , 6300 Canal Blvd.

, 6300 Canal Blvd. Stallings Center , 4300 St. Claude Ave.

, 4300 St. Claude Ave. Walmart , 4301 Chef Menteur Hwy.

, 4301 Chef Menteur Hwy. Warren Easton High School, 3019 Canal St.

"It's important to remember this plan is an option of last resort," Cantrell said.

As officials get ready for what hopefully will be a slow several months, they encourage people to do the same, before it's too late.

"Emergency preparedness, we all need to be prepared," Cantrell said. "We all need to have a plan and we'll continue to reiterate this through June 1."

This way of evacuating the city is a last resort for people. It's for those who have special needs or may not have the ability to evacuate on their own.

Participants must register, and can do so by calling 311 or clicking here.