New Orleans City Council extends temporary ban on new residential short-term permits

This one-year ban may be challenged in court.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council expanded a temporary ban on new residential short-term rentals on Thursday, which halted existing permits and those already in the application pipeline, according to our partners at NOLA.com.

The ban was passed unanimously and can begin as soon as Nov. 3. The new moratorium will immediately squash more than 600 pending permit applications, as well as halting any renewals.

The ban could begin as soon as Nov. 3 and could last as long as a year. It is the council's latest attempt to deal with a 5th Circuit Court of Appeal ruling in August that struck down a provision of the city's 2019 short-term rental law.

The new moratorium will immediately squash more than 600 pending permit applications. By its conclusion, virtually all 1,300 residential short-term rentals that have valid permits would phase out without renewing.

City Council member JP Morrell said the council is still dedicated to earlier pledges to implement a new short-term rental law by March 2022 which would allow new permits to be issued.