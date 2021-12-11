Harris, King, Thomas win New Orleans City Council seats in runoffs

The District D runoff election between Eugene Green and Troy Glover has not yet been called.

NEW ORLEANS — There will be a lot of new faces on the New Orleans City Council next year with two incumbents losing runoff elections.

WWL-TV projects that both Jay Banks and Cyndi Nguyen lost their re-election bids Saturday night. Lesli Harris and Oliver Thomas will take their seats on Jan. 24.

Freddie King handily won the District C runoff to represent New Orleans' west bank and the French Quarter.

The District D runoff election between Eugene Green and Troy Glover has not yet been called.

Lesli Harris wins District B Runoff

Councilman Jay Banks conceded the election to Lesli Harris just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

"Truth be told, I'm glad that this is over. This has been a torturous process," Banks said. "I congratulate her and wish her well and whatever help I can give her I'm willing to do."

Freddie King wins District C Runoff

Freddie King III was considered the front runner for the District C council seat from the day he qualified for the race. Saturday night, he proved pundits right.

King, who has roots on the Westbank, will represent Algiers, the French Quarter, parts of Treme and the 7th Ward along with the Marigny and Bywater.

King had several high-level endorsements, including Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

King dominated the primary, earning 44% of the vote versus the 16% opponent Stephanie Bridges garnered.







Oliver Thomas wins District E Runoff

Oliver Thomas defeated Cyndi Nguyen to complete his return to New Orleans politics, representing New Orleans E as the city councilmember for District E.

Thomas was once a rising political star in New Orleans. Many believed he'd be mayor before a bribery scandal sent him to jail.