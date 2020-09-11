New Orleans City Council investigating Jackson Square concert that ignored Covid restrictions

Saturday's event packed Decatur Street with people who were not wearing masks and was not social distancing.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — An investigation has been called by the New Orleans City Hall, in reference to a large gathering that took place in Jackson Square on Saturday.

According to sources at The Advocate/ Times Picayune, about 400 people packed the square for a Christian concert held by Christian Rock activist Sean Feucht.

Feucht is a 37-year-old gospel musician from California who tried to run for a congressional seat in "The Golden State" early 2020, but lost.

He has since been throwing events called "Let Us Worship", violating covid restrictions, all across the country.

The event included preachers and musicians along with Lafayette native Singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle.

Saturday's event packed Decatur Street with people who were not wearing masks and was not social distancing.

"The City is aware of the event, and of the concerns around it being raised on social media. Code Enforcement is reviewing the available information and will make a determination as to fines and penalties, as appropriate," Spokesperson for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Beau Tidwell.

The pictures and video posted online by attendees and Sean Feucht showed violations of the public health guidelines.

"New Orleans has bent the curve and stopped the spread, twice, and this kind of irresponsible behavior is absolutely unacceptable," Beau Tidwell.

It is not known if the New Orleans Police Department, who were watching the event behind barricades, issued citations or why they allowed the event to happen.

According to The Advocate/ Times Picayune, officials in Tennessee announced Friday that they would not pursue criminal charges for a concert held on October 11.