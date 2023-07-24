New Orleans city council asks city entities to support millage rollback

A letter signed by all seven councilmembers on Monday cited a recent study that showed a 23% increase in city property value.

NEW ORLEANS — In a letter signed by all seven members of the New Orleans city council on Monday, lawmakers called for a rollback on tax collection based on millage rates.

The statement from councilmembers was addressed to city taxing authorities like the public school system, the flood protection authority and the sewerage and water board, calling on them not to roll millage rates fully forward.

"Residents need our help," Councilmembers said. "You not only can say, but also show your care for their needs."

According to NOLA.com, estimates from the Orleans Parish assessor said on Thursday that the total value of the city's properties increased 23% from 2019 -- The last time a report had been filed. Apparently Orleans Parish Assessor expected only around a 15% increase.

The council cited the assessor's study, as well as constituent concerns about rising costs.

"Residents are already burdened with skyrocketing insurance rates, higher utility costs and increase costs for goods and services," Councilmembers said. "They have been writing to us to say they are tapped out."

The Louisiana state constitution gives taxing authorities the option of collecting additional revenues based on property values. These are measured using millage rates. The state law refers to the practice of collecting more tax revenues based on millage rates as, "rolling forward."