New Orleans City Council to allow parklets to remain open

Council says they can remain until changes can be made to the laws for the outdoor areas.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council voted to allow restaurant owners to continue operating their parklets for now on Thursday.

Owners had until next week to remove the temporary outdoor dining option unless they received a license from the city.

The parklets began during the pandemic as a way to help restaurants survive by turning a parking lane into added dining space.

Earlier this month, Bailey Smith told us he jumped at the chance to put a parklet outside his Marigny business during the pandemic.

“We probably wouldn’t have remained open without it,” said Smith.

The outdoor space at R Bar on Royal Street was part of the city’s pilot program designed to help businesses survive.

Smith says he spent about $10,000 on his parklet, which now makes up 20 to 25 percent of his business.

“I tried to make it something beautiful to sit in,” said Smith.