President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance policy on immigration is expected to be taken up at Thursday’s New Orleans City Council meeting.

The council will consider a resolution declaring its opposition to the policy that separates children from their parents who cross the border illegally. The council has already denounced the policy at its June 7 meeting.

The council announced plans to issue a formal resolution demanding the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to put an “end to the un-American and inhumane” policy. The resolution would also call on U.S. officials to work to reunite families.

The resolution was brought forward by council vice president Helena Moreno and council president Jason Williams.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will stop the separation of children from their parents at the border on Wednesday. The order stops the separation of children from their parents but does not end the “zero tolerance” policy.

Trump emphasized that the administration would continue the strict enforcement of immigration laws. If an immigrant enters the country illegally, they will be prosecuted.

