NEW ORLEANS — Charles Brown, the New Orleans city librarian, is retiring after nearly 50 years of work in libraries around the country, the last seven here in the city.

“It has been a career filled with experiences that I could not possibly have imagined when I initially began, as a Library Associate, in a branch of my hometown St. Louis Public Library in 1969," Brown said in an email he sent to city library staff Thursday.

He said he would be retiring in March, and the Public Library Board would be working to fill the vacancy in the weeks ahead. He said in his email to library staff that he had just informed the board, but word of his pending retirement had been swirling in library circles for weeks.

Brown took over the job in 2012 and oversaw a tumultuous time for New Orleans public libraries, with new gleaming facilities coming on line after Hurricane Katrina but then needing to get voters to approve a new tax in 2015 to pay for staffing problems. He also came on just as a major scandal involving the public library charity was developing.

Brown came to New Orleans after leading the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County libraries in North Carolina. He initially worked as a consultant for Irvin Mayfield and Ronald Markham at the New Orleans Public Library Foundation, and when he was named city librarian, the nonprofit foundation sought to pay him extra money on top of his city library salary. That wasn’t allowed under ethics laws, however.

From 2015: Library donations to Irvin Mayfield's jazz project questioned

It was at that time that Mayfield and Markham allegedly started transferring more than $1 million from the library support charity to their own jazz orchestra. That was first exposed by WWL-TV in 2015, and Mayfield and Markham have now been indicted by a federal grand jury on 23 felony counts of conspiracy, money laundering, fraud and obstruction of justice. They are set to stand trial in April.

RELATED: Emails: City official 'concerned' as Mayfield group cut support for libraries

It's unclear how involved Brown was in any of those transactions, but emails gathered by WWL-TV through a public records request indicate that Brown was blindsided when he asked Mayfield and Markham for the usual $100,000 annual contribution from the Library Foundation to the city library system and was told by Markham that the foundation could no longer afford to give that amount. That’s when the foundation first reported sending hundreds of thousands of dollars to the jazz orchestra instead.