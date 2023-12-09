Spray park for kids? More food choices? City Park weighs expanded features

Chief Planning Officer Randy Odinet said that everything is on the table, like a possible spray park for kids and a better connection between the north and south end

NEW ORLEANS — City Park is a 1300-acre jewel in the heart of New Orleans.

“It’s a valuable natural asset,” said City Park Chief Planning Officer Randy Odinet. “It needs to continue to be that way.”

Odinet, along with a New York-based landscape architecture firm Michael Van Valkenburg Associates Inc., are leading the effort to develop a new master plan for the 170-year-old park. One visitor suggested improving the lagoons.

“I feel like if they put more water or expanded it, cleaned it up a bit it would look a lot better,” Blake Rogue said.

Another asked for additional food choices.

“Something as large and as known as Café du Monde with the beignets and coffee,” Patricia Jones said. But to have that competition would be great.”

Another visitor would like to see a new water feature for kids.

“When I was a child, that little water fountain thing, the lady would spill the water out and when we were children we’d run there first and get into that water,” Cynthia Garnett Wade said.

Odinet says just about everything is on the table, including using the lagoons to help improve drainage in the city, better connectivity between the south and north ends of the park, and enhancing visitor experience with new trails and park facilities.

“We’re not coming into this with predisposed ideas about what we’re going to build. We’re in a research and receiving public information phase. I think this is an 18-month process.”

It would cost about $200 million to fully implement a new master plan here in City Park. The work would be done in phases. The money would largely come from private donations, along with government grants and park revenue.

You can help planners by going to the New Orleans City Park website and completing a brief survey.

The first of six public planning meetings will be on September 27, at the Pavilion of Two Sisters.

